Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: DOJ Needs to Be Cleaned Out

Given that the last time a Democrat attorney general was held in contempt of Congress — Eric Holder in 2012 — the Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to prosecute, Rep. Andy Harris wasn't surprised when Merrick Garland also was let off the hook for defying House subpoenas, the Maryland Republican told Newsmax Friday.

He said he was unsurprised even after the DOJ prosecuted Peter Navarro and Steven Bannon, former advisers in the Trump administration, for doing the same thing with the Democrat-led select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Navarro and Bannon are now serving federal prison terms.

Still, the DOJ's announcement earlier in the day that Garland would not face charges is another reason the agency needs a thorough housecleaning, Harris told "The Chris Salcedo Show" and guest host Lidia Ciranaj.

"It's the same as Eric Holder," said Harris, who chairs the House Appropriations subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies. "Eric Holder did exactly the same thing. His Justice Department didn't prosecute him. And, look, the problem is that the fox is in charge of the chicken coop.

"The bottom line is this Justice Department has to be cleaned out."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com