Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Biden's Wealth Suspicious

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker raised questions about President Joe Biden's wealth Friday on Newsmax.

"Joe said he was the poorest member of the Senate and had been in public service since the Nixon administration," Whitaker said on with Newsmax's "Wake Up America. "Suddenly, he can afford multiple houses, including beachfront property in his home state of Delaware.

"It is an accumulation of massive wealth suddenly as soon as he leaves the vice presidency, and remember that was really only for a short period of time — about two years — because then he was running for president."

Whitaker was critical of the National Archives and Records Administration for balking at releasing 5,400 emails, where Biden, as vice president, reportedly used pseudonyms in an apparent effort to hide his identity.

Whitaker said: "What we have here is a situation where the Obama-Biden administration that ended in 2016 could easily wave a magic wand and say, You know what? We want to be transparent. We want to demonstrate that we have nothing to hide and we're going to share these documents. Instead, they're stonewalling, and why are they stonewalling? Because these are the documents. This is the smoking gun."

Some Republicans have questioned whether Biden used the fake names as a cover for communicating with his son, Hunter Biden, about foreign business deals.

Meanwhile, Whitaker, who served under Donald Trump, said the Georgia case against as the former president is weakening.

"This case, unfortunately, is going to wind its way through the courts," Whitaker said. "It's already increasingly weakening as we go forward. Mark Meadows' hearing, I think, points out just how specious some of these charges are."