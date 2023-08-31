×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | hunter biden | matthew whitaker | business | dealings | ukraine | doj

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Biden Knew About Son's Business Dealings

By    |   Thursday, 31 August 2023 07:28 PM EDT

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says there appears to be more evidence that President Joe Biden knew what Hunter Biden was doing and what he was interested in and provided the insider information that "allowed Hunter to do these business dealings and have credibility with Ukrainian oligarchs."

"One of the things that I'm looking at in this case is the whole situation with the White House and Vice President Biden's office, communicating with Hunter Biden as to when folks were talking with Ukrainian officials," Whitaker said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"I think that's a very interesting piece of this, obviously, even though Joe Biden continues to deny that he talked to his son about his business dealings; we know that's not true."

Whitaker said he hopes House Republicans continue to "go to the mat" on the Hunter Biden probe.

"This is certainly an area that they have a lot of oversight, responsibility. And the Department of Justice should be more responsive," he said in reference to the DOJ's telling the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week that it would not cooperate with subpoenas for two FBI agents involved in the department's investigation of Hunter Biden because of the committee's stipulations for their depositions.

"And if you have to hold people in contempt or otherwise, you know you're going to have to exercise that authority. And remember: The power of the purse is a very powerful instrument to use as well," added Whitaker.

House Republicans are mulling a possible impeachment inquiry against the elder Biden, based partly on allegations that the president, his son, and other family members have engaged in financial misconduct, allegations the White House strongly denies. They have not produced evidence of financial misconduct by the president.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says there appears to be more evidence that President Joe Biden provided the insider information that "allowed Hunter to do these business dealings and have credibility with Ukrainian oligarchs."
joe biden, hunter biden, matthew whitaker, business, dealings, ukraine, doj, fbi
343
2023-28-31
Thursday, 31 August 2023 07:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved