Rep. Hunt to Newsmax: Hegseth Will Be Confirmed for Defense

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, voiced his strong support for Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax, affirming his confidence in President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet choices.

Speaking on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Hunt expressed unwavering confidence that Pete Hegseth, former Army officer and Fox News contributor, will be confirmed as secretary of defense in former President Donald Trump's second-term Cabinet.

"President Trump was given a mandate by the American people," Hunt said. "And who he picks to be his secretary is who we must support. And Pete Hegseth will be the next secretary of defense."

Hunt shared a personal connection with Hegseth, citing their collaboration on the "Modern Warriors" program before Hunt entered Congress.

"He gave me a shot before anybody knew who I was, and I can tell you he's a good person," Hunt said. "I can guarantee you that when he is the secretary of defense, he's going to be working for our military."

Hegseth, Hunt said, would bring significant changes to the Department of Defense.

"We're going to get war fighting back into our military. We're going to transform the academies and get us back on focus to what we need as a nation to protect us and to protect our allies," he said.

Hunt dismissed criticism of Hegseth's appointment, urging confidence in Trump's decisions amid widespread scrutiny of his Cabinet picks.

"We have to trust President Trump's decision-making ability in this process," he added.

"He ran one hell of a campaign this past year to get us here. We have the Senate, we have the House, we have the presidency because of him.

"It's up to the boss to determine who he thinks is going to be the best team to put the America First agenda back in order."

