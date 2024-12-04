Trump Picks Fmr Sen. Loeffler to Head Small Business Administration

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday he has chosen former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., to head the Small Business Administration.
"Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive," Trump said in a statement.
The full Truth Social post:
"I am very pleased to nominate business leader and former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, from the Great State of Georgia, to serve as Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA). Small Businesses are the backbone of our Great Economy. Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive. She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach.
"Kelly was a tremendous fighter in the U.S. Senate during the first Trump Administration, including helping to pass the first ever bill to protect Women in Sports. Prior to her tenure in the U.S. Senate, Kelly built a 25 year career in financial services and technology. Along with her amazing husband, Jeff, she helped build a Fortune 500 company from 100 employees to over 10,000, as Executive VP. She and Jeff also helped me secure the Big Election Win in Georgia!…"
