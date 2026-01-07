Mother Identifies Minnesota Woman Fatally Shot by ICE

The woman shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Wednesday in Minneapolis has been identified by her mother as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

Donna Ganger told the Tribune her daughter lived in the Twin Cities with her partner but declined to specify whether she lived in Minneapolis.

Ganger said the family learned of the death late Wednesday morning. After hearing details from a reporter, she called the killing "so stupid" and said that her daughter was "probably terrified."

Ganger told the Tribune that her daughter was "not part of anything like that at all," referring to protesters challenging ICE agents.

The Department of Homeland Security, however, called the incident an act of domestic terrorism after alleging that Good rammed a federal immigration agent.

"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers," the DHS statement read.

Good appeared to ‍be ‍blocking the ⁠road with her car, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at a press conference.

At ​some point, O'Hara told reporters, the ‍vehicle was approached by an ⁠ICE officer and began to drive off, making contact with an agent, video showed. Then at least ⁠two ​shots ⁠were fired.

President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that the driver, Good, was "very disorderly, obstructing and resisting," and he claimed she "violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer."

Trump wrote that the ICE officer appeared to have fired "in self defense," and said the injured officer is "now recovering in the hospital," noting the shooting is still being investigated.

The Associated Press reported that Good was shot in front of a family member in a residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, but that person has not been identified.

Law enforcement agencies have not confirmed that Good was the person shot to death by an ICE agent.

"Renee was one of the kindest people I've ever known," Ganger told the Tribune. "She was extremely compassionate. She's taken care of people all her life.

"She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being."