DHS: 1 Suspect Dead in Minneapolis ICE Shooting

A federal agent shot and killed a Minneapolis motorist when she allegedly tried to run over law enforcement officers during an immigration crackdown in the city, authorities said Wednesday.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot the woman in her vehicle in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement, calling it an act of "domestic terrorism."

"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers," the DHS statement read.

The ⁠woman appeared to ‍be ‍in a car blocking the ⁠roadway, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a press conference. At ​some point, O'Hara told reporters, the ‍vehicle was approached by an ⁠ICE officer and began to drive off, making contact with an agent, video showed. Then at least ⁠two ​shots ⁠were fired.

O'Hara said the deceased suspect was a 37-year-old white woman. He said she had been shot in the head.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, during a visit to Texas, described the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism” carried out against ICE officers by a woman who “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him.”

However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said DHS' explanation for the shooting was a "garbage narrative."

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I wanna tell everybody directly, that is bull----," Frey told reporters.

The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries, DHS said in the statement.

The shooting marks a dramatic escalation of the latest in a series of immigration enforcement operations in major American cities under the Trump administration.

The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have been on edge since DHS announced Tuesday that it had launched the operation, with 2,000 agents and officers expected to participate in the crackdown tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.

A large throng of protesters gathered at the scene after Wednesday's shooting, where they vented their anger at the local and federal officers who were there, including Gregory Bovino, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Patrol official who has been the face of crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago and elsewhere.

The area where the shooting occurred is a modest neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, just a few blocks from some of the oldest immigrant markets and a mile from where George Floyd was killed while resisting arrest by police in 2020.

Newsmax contributed to this report.