Gen. Clark to Newsmax: Russia to Use Trump Sanctions Window to Gain Ground

Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark warned Monday on Newsmax that Russia's now-hurried battlefield advances could render any ceasefire meaningless for Ukraine as President Donald Trump gives Moscow a 50-day window to make a deal before sanctions hit.

The former NATO supreme allied commander said that Russian military progress could negate any benefit Ukraine might gain from a ceasefire, warning that the Kremlin is using the 50-day window set by Trump to push deeper into Ukrainian territory.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Clark commented on Trump's announcement that the U.S. will deliver advanced weapons to Ukraine via NATO allies and impose harsh tariffs if a peace deal is not reached within 50 days.

"Well, I think it's tougher rhetoric, but Putin doesn't really care about the rhetoric. It's all about actions," Clark said. "And so we've given him 50 days. The president [has] given him 50 days before sanctions come in or something else happens to get the ceasefire. I don't know why — 50 days — we're asking that."

The general noted that the war has been ongoing for years and said Trump should act more decisively. "If I were President Trump, I think I'd just say, time's up. Stop the fighting."

Clark acknowledged that there may be classified or strategic considerations delaying sanctions but said Congress is holding off on its own sanctions legislation in deference to Trump's plan.

"Maybe there's something behind the sanctions we don't understand. But Congress has paused its efforts to pass the legislation enabling the sanctions, waiting for President Trump — because he said he put sanctions in," Clark said.

The core issue, Clark warned, is that Moscow appears to be using the delay as an opportunity to press forward on the battlefield.

"We know this, that the Russian campaign plan calls for trying to exploit this period between now and, let's say, the 15th of October to go as far as they can, as fast as they can against Ukraine," he said.

He described key Russian objectives as taking control of Zaporizhzhia, moving into Mykolaiv, and advancing toward the strategic port city of Odesa.

"If they do that, the ceasefire doesn't really help Ukraine at all," Clark said. "So this is a critical period of fighting."

He urged the administration to ensure Ukraine has the means not only to hold territory but to push Russian forces back. "I hope the president's people will give Ukraine everything it needs to not only hold, [but] roll them back."

Trump's plan involves supplying Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons routed through NATO countries, with European allies supplying their own air defense systems in the meantime.

Trump has also threatened 100% secondary tariffs on any country continuing to trade with Russia, aiming to force Moscow to the negotiating table.

