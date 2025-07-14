Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Trump's Ukraine Decision has 'Europe Standing Up for Europe'

White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax that President Donald Trump's decision to allow more weapons to go to Ukraine amounts to "Europe standing up for Europe."

Fields told "National Report" on Monday, "And this president is committed to making sure that we see peace, not just in Eastern Europe, but in the Middle East, but globally."

He said the funding for the weapons is not coming from U.S. taxpayers. "This is not U.S. money. This is not U.S. boots on the ground. This is Europe standing up for Europe and using America's might, the American military's might in the Ukrainians' defense."

The deputy press secretary said no one understands the horror of war better than Trump. "This president wants to end the carnage, the devastation of ongoing wars that have just been deadly and have done nothing for humanity other than utter and devastating loss. This president is committed to ending these wars and these conflicts."

Trump on Monday told reporters that he will allow America's top defense systems and weapons to go to Ukraine, paid for by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Trump also said he will give Russian President Vladimir Putin up to 50 more days to reach a deal to end the fighting with Ukraine, or he would impose "very severe tariffs" on Russia. Fields said. "Only this president was able to do such a historic agreement today. This is going to be billions of dollars of investment for our manufacturing, and this is going to be, hopefully, the end to this devastating war in Eastern Europe."

Trump announced over the weekend new 30% tariffs on Mexico and European Union member nations that will kick in on Aug. 1. Fields described the action as "leveling the playing field."

He also said Trump is keeping a close eye on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a potential decision about whether to ask him to leave his position. Despite some experts who say Trump may not fire Powell, Fields said the president "is going to reserve all his rights." Trump has said Powell should resign over his continued refusal to support dropping the key interest rate imposed by the Federal Reserve, which ends up costing America billions of dollars.

