Retired Gen. Wesley Clark to Newsmax: Iran, US, Israel Don't Want to Escalate

Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax on Tuesday that neither Iran, the United States, nor Israel want to escalate matters into a further conflict.

"I don't sense a de-escalation" to the conflict in the Middle East, Clark told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"But, you know, the United States doesn't want an escalation. Israel says they don't. And Iran says they don't. So this is a really strange interlude here, Greta. We don't really understand. We think that Iran wants to maintain its manhood, let's say, by challenging Israel. But not so much that Israel responds, and it's got help from that because the United States is also asking Israel not to respond too strongly — depending on what happens, and saying that we're going to help defend Israel so you don't have to respond strongly."

