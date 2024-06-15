WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: weber | trump | biden | republicans

Rep. Weber to Newsmax: 'No Comparison Between' Trump, Biden

Saturday, 15 June 2024 11:31 AM EDT

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Saturday that there is "no comparison" between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, saying the former president was an energizing presence in Washington and the Republican Party is uniting behind him.

Weber described the atmosphere during Trump's Thursday visit to Capitol Hill as "electric and exciting," saying the former president was inspiring.

"He was energized, let me tell you, like never before. He's he is on fire and rightfully so," Weber said on "Wake Up America Weekend."

"There's no comparison between Joe Biden and Donald J. Trump, no comparison."

There was "standing ovation after standing ovation. The atmosphere of the attitude in the room was electrifying and exciting. And so, I think that we were so glad — the House members were so glad — to see him back," he added.

He noted the contrast between Biden's policies and Trump's leadership, suggesting that America is beginning to wake up to the differences between the two.

"They're tired of Bidenomics; the American people are tired of open borders. It's unbelievable ... and I think America is waking up," he said.

