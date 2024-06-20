Wayne Johnson to Newsmax: My District Needs Trump's Agenda

Former U.S. Education Department official Wayne Johnson told Newsmax on Thursday that constituents in his district from all walks of life are "absolutely in need of [former President Donald] Trump's policies and Trump's agenda."

On Tuesday, Johnson beat Chuck Hand in a runoff for the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District of Georgia. He will face 16-term Democrat incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop in November.

Johnson said that the lingering inflation in the United States "is very real" to the people in his district. "I mean, it's to the point where you don't know if you got enough gas to put in your car to literally drive to the medical offices," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Johnson noted that because his district encompasses 30 counties, it includes both large financial institutions as well as small town farmers, and both would benefit from a return to Trump’s fiscal policies.

The farmers are "trying to get their heads of beef to the market at $1,000, but then somebody else takes it and packages it for $3,000 to $5,000. So one of the things I want to do is help small farmers be able to get more financial benefit from their production," he said.

"We've just got a district that is absolutely in need of Trump's policies, Trump's agenda, and also a congressman that, quite frankly, gives a damn. I am that congressman," he said.

