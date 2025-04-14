Dr. Birx to Newsmax: Trump's Med Eval 'a Sign to All' American Men

Dr. Deborah Birx told Newsmax that the results of President Donald Trump's recent medical evaluation should be a sign "to all of American men."

Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, told "American Agenda" Monday that while the president might want to consider some minor lifestyle changes, he's been doing mostly everything right.

"And so to me, this illustrates you can be in your late 60s, change your career, do something bold if you're healthy. And I hope it's a sign to all of American men to really put in that effort to ensure their own health, because clearly President Trump has done that," she said.

Consuming less fast-food and taking in more fiber, said Birx, would be near the top of any recommendations she would make for Trump. But she said he's balancing that off an obviously active lifestyle, which is an important element of staying healthy.

"We always encourage all of our patients to be involved in social activities that are both physical and social and relieve stress all at once. And I wish I had taken up golf because clearly golf does that for the president," Birx added.

Another factor behind the president's strong health evaluation, according to Birx, is that Trump doesn't drink alcohol.

"You know, obviously, it's important for your organ health, but he also didn't smoke, but they still did that CT of his chest. And just to all the men out there, those of us of a certain age, they grew up in the '70s and '80s. We were exposed to a lot of secondary smoke," she said.

