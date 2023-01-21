Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: FBI's Stance on Biden Papers 'Flashback' to Hillary

It's a double standard that the FBI decided not to observe the search for classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home and former office, as well as a "flashback" to when Hillary Clinton was trusted to look through her email server, Rep. Warren Davidson said on Newsmax Saturday.

"No one else would be treated this way," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "The Count." "Everyone else would have the documents seized there would be searched, and the same with the server."

But when it came to former President Donald Trump and the classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate, which was raided by the FBI, "it's troubling to see this out of the Department of Justice, and I'm so thankful that we have a Republican majority that's going to be able to provide accountability," said Davidson.

Further, the administration is not being transparent about the documents, and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been a "master at deflection," rather than answering questions from the press about the Biden documents, the congressman said.

"I wouldn't say 'masterful,'" Davidson said. "I doubt she'll be hired very many places as a press secretary. She's very unprepared, and she really doesn't handle the questions very well."

Davidson also said Saturday that White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who sources say is expected to step down, potentially after Biden makes his State of the Union address next month, is "embarrassed" by the president's conduct.

"I think the American people have long concluded that it's past time to fire Joe Biden," said Davidson. "The trouble is the election is a little way away before we can replace him with someone competent. Frankly, the only reason the American people have tolerated Joe Biden this far I think is because Kamala Harris is so woefully unprepared to take the job in his absence."

Meanwhile, the White House is claiming that House Republicans have no credibility to launch an investigation into Biden's handling of classified material, but still, they thought it was fair to launch an investigation into Trump, Davidson said.

"President Trump had the authority to declassify documents," he said. "When you have classified documents — if they are, in fact still classified — they do have custody requirements, and they do have storage requirements in those things were broken. You should expect evenhanded justice. I think Congress needs to make sure that's actually happening from the Department of Justice."

