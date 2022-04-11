Rep. Warren Davidson to Newsmax: Calls for K-3 Sex Ed 'Mind Blowing'

While Democrats are complaining Republicans are seeking to pass legislation to keep public schools from teaching sex education to elementary school kids, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax it is "mind blowing" such laws are even needed.

"It's really odd that we would even need to pass a bill that says you don't do sex education with kindergartners through third-graders," Davidson told Monday's "National Report."

"And, frankly, in most of our school districts you wouldn't need to do that, but apparently some are."

Davidson is running for reelection in Ohio's 8th District, facing Phil Heimlich in the GOP House primary, and voting is underway. Democrat Vanessa Enoch awaits in the general election in November.

Davidson rebuked Democrats' opposition to age-appropriate sex education, noting some Democrats are even looking to codify it in their states.

"New Jersey's planning on intentionally including that in the curriculum for their kindergarten through third-graders: This is mind blowing," Davidson told host Rob Finnerty.

Davidson is a former Army Ranger and is vehemently opposed to President Joe Biden's handling of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I've very excited to see Kyiv secure," Davidson said. "The idea that Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy could walk through the streets of Kyiv is not something people expected. Frankly, even our own State Department early on offered Zelenskyy a ride out of the country, and Zelenskyy boldly said, 'I don't need a ride, I need ammunition.'

"Look at the difference that kind of bold leadership made for the people in Ukraine."

Davidson is also a part of a GOP-led lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and the Transportation Security Administration to stop the mandates of face masks on airline travelers, taking a shot at Dr. Anthony Fauci for imposing mandates on Americans without authority.

"They don't have the authority to issue this mandate, which means the TSA doesn't have the authority to enforce it," Davidson said. "Congress did not delegate this authority to the CDC. So whether you want it or don't, which all of us on this suit don't, it should be done the right way.

"I don't think it would pass right now, but there might have been a point in time where it would have. These unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci have imposed their will on the country and people felt unrepresented."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here