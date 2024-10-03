RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: Walz 'Not Ready for Prime Time'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is “clearly not ready for prime time,” says Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley.

“Two things that came out of that debate. Number one, Tim Walz, clearly not ready for prime time,” Whatley told Newsmax TV’s “National Report.”

“It's a message problem right now. The American voters care about the economy, inflation, housing prices, gasoline prices, grocery prices. And Tim Walz did not want to talk about those,” said Whatley.

“The moderators did not want to talk about those issues. J.D. Vance was able to talk about those issues and raise them and talk about what [former President] Donald Trump and he are going to do to bring them down.

“The second big issue that the voters really care about is illegal immigration, our southern border migrant crime, and fentanyl. Well, the moderators didn't want to talk about that. Tim Walz didn't want to talk about that. But J.D. Vance was able to raise that issue and talk about how Donald Trump is going to shut down that border on day one, and he's going to end the scourge of migrant crime and fentanyl.

So, you know, on issue after issue, that the voters care about. J.D. Vance, completely ready to go, completely ready to have that conversation directly with those voters. Tim Walz, not ready for prime time.”

