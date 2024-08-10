Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Walz's Muslim Ties 'Against American Values'

Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's ties to a Muslim cleric who praised Adolf Hitler online and commended the Islamic terrorist group Hamas for the attacks against Israelis on Oct. 7 says Democrats "are completely against American values," said Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas.

"It doesn't mean anything to them. They're not for supporting our closest ally in the Middle East, which is Israel," Van Duyne told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"I think they don't mind being racist. And then they sit there, and they use that target against Republicans who are trying to do their best to be able to support working families, to support our allies across the seas, and are getting nothing but flak."

According to the Washington Examiner, Walz, the Minnesota governor, hosted Asad Zaman of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota on at least five occasions.

Walz's administration also awarded $100,000 to the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, where Zaman is the executive director, according to the Examiner.

"Imam Zaman has a troubling history of playing into classic anti-Jewish themes and justifying violence against Israel," an Anti-Defamation League spokesperson told the news outlet.

A Harris campaign spokesperson told Jewish Insider Friday that Walz and Zaman "do not have a personal relationship. Governor Walz strongly condemns Hamas terrorism."

Van Duyne said she's hopeful a change comes about in November, "because people in every single state are sick of it and recognize the fact that policies matter, and these policies of these radical Democrats are not helping them, but they are actually causing immediate and long-term damage to our country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com