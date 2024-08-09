Shaffer, Holt to Newsmax: Walz 'Not Viable for Any Future Office'

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Friday that the past words and actions of Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., have made him "not viable for any future office."

Since being named Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate on Tuesday, Walz has come under intense scrutiny, accused of implying that he had seen time in a war zone even though he retired prior to his battalion's deployment to Iraq.

While making a pitch to ban assault weapons during his 2018 campaign for governor, he told a crowd: "We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war."

During an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Shaffer said Walz "has damaged himself by his own actions," adding that "if he doesn't win this, he's done."

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt joined the conversation and said that Walz's past actions "get to the character" of the Democrat vice presidential nominee.

"It's not just him skipping out on a deployment before his unit goes to war and sustains combat losses, it's him dragging around some imaginary war story in a campaign format where he took a gun to war. Or he wears a special operations ball cap.

"This is offensive. It's repugnant. But it gets to a bigger issue. The bigger issue is one of character," he said.

"And if we look at his track record about burning down Minneapolis, tampons in kid's bathrooms, a cozy relationship with the Chinese, having the imams over who are praising the destruction of Israel, that gets to his character," Holt added.

