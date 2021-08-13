Rep. Michael Waltz to Newsmax: Blood in Afghanistan 'on Biden's Hands'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax that the blood being spilled in Afghanistan now, and in the future if U.S. troops must return, is on President Joe Biden's hands.

''American soldiers are going to have to go back again to deal with this, most likely special forces,'' Waltz said Friday on ''Greg Kelly Reports.'' ''Except this time, we have no one that will trust us, no one that will work with us., no local bases, and no conceivable strategy. All of this blood is going to be on Biden's hands, and I will make sure everybody knows about it.''

As U.S. troops and others evacuate the war-torn country, the Taliban are aggressively moving to take control, taking over 33 of the 34 provinces as of Friday, the BBC reported.

''The other thing that's ... just such a slap in the face, is that it's likely we're going to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with the fall of Kabul, and the rise of al-Qaida, ISIS and the Taliban again. It's truly unbelievable,'' Waltz said.

According to a CNN report, while Kabul is not yet under imminent threat, it appears the Taliban are trying to isolate Afghanistan's capital city, which has become a haven for refugees fleeing the violence elsewhere in the country.

Waltz said the U.S. needs to unleash the Air Force against Taliban targets that are now in the open to get them back to the negotiating table and restore order to the nation.

''They understand strength and leverage and bombs on foreheads,'' he said. ''Exactly that's it, and that's the only way they're ever going to get back to the table: when we are in a position of strength.''

Biden has been rapidly withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan after almost 20 years of war following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a commercial airliner that crashed in western Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks at the hands of al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden, the terrorist group's leader.

A team of Navy SEALs killed bin Laden in 2011 in Pakistan.

U.S. forces entered Afghanistan shortly after the attacks in an effort to hunt bin Laden down.

President Donald Trump initially decided to pull the troops out of the country, but Biden incorporated a new timeline for the withdrawal to coincide with the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

