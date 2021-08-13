Rep. Turner to Newsmax: Biden Left Afghan Gov't With No Plan to Defend Country

The Biden administration ran for the exits and left the Afghan government with no plans to defend the country, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Newsmax.

''They didn't even give them notice as to what they were doing,'' Turner said Friday on Newsmax's ''Spicer & Co.''

''The big difference from what the Trump administration was going to do and the Biden administration is that the Trump administration was negotiating with the Taliban and the United States would have been the enforcer of any agreement that's there. Here, Biden hasn't really left the country.

''As we know, this is not a civil war. It's not as if once the Taliban take control, that we'll have peace. They are a barbaric group. There is no peace, even in the areas they controlled previously. They are murderous, they are raping children throughout the country, they are pillaging. It's a travesty. This will be a humanitarian crisis and will result in a refugee crisis,'' Turner continued.

President Joe Biden in April announced the drawdown and eventual departure of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. His team has not coordinated with the Afghan government.

The Taliban, which control 12 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals, on Thursday captured Kandahar and Herat, the second and third largest cities in Afghanistan.

Thousands of Afghans have fled their homes amid fears the Taliban will again impose a brutal, repressive government, all but eliminating women's rights and conducting public amputations, stonings and executions. Peace talks in Qatar remain stalled, though diplomats met throughout the day.

With security rapidly deteriorating, the United States planned to send in 3,000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Separately, Britain said about 600 troops would be deployed on a short-term basis to support British nationals leaving the country, and Canada is sending special forces to help evacuate its embassy.

Turner said the U.S. military was integral and integrated into the Afghan national forces.

''So ... their movements, their conducting operations were not separate from us, and indeed they were even incorporated with NATO because we were in Afghanistan as a result of the attack ... NATO countries standing beside us ... when you rip that away, you don't provide an actual plan or structure to be able to defend the country.''

Biden defended his plan last week, telling reporters: ''I think they're beginning to realize they've got to come together politically at the top ... but we're going to continue to keep our commitment. But I do not regret my decision,'' he said.