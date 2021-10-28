Walker, Prager to Newsmax: Important to Fight Back Against the Left

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Dennis Prager, founder of the nonprofit PragerU, both of whom are at the forefront of pushing back as the Biden administration fights to enact progressive policies, outlined on Thursday the work they do to Newsmax's Sean Spicer, author of the new book "Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America."

Walker, president of the Young Americas Foundation, told Spicer on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." that his organization trains "the next generation of freedom fighters," including inviting speakers such as Spicer, a former press secretary under former President Donald Trump, Prager and other key conservatives to speak out.

"We're cutting through the cancel culture," Walker said. "We're pushing back on the impediments to free speech, and we know when our voices are heard on campus and in the larger digital world. Our messages resonate whether it's through speakers, conferences, events, even if it's out to the Reagan ranch. Those are all things that helped get around the left-wing indoctrination."

Spicer told Prager that after he left the White House, he has spoken at 10 different colleges and universities through Young America's Foundation funding, and often learns that few universities invite conservative speakers like himself.

Prager said PragerU uses the internet rather than a brick-and-mortar presence. The site is not an accredited academic university, its website says, but offers videos that are focused on changing minds.

"I'm not here to just extol the virtues of PragerU, which I think are known to too many of you, and I know you kindly mentioned us in your wonderful book," he told Spicer. "It is important for people to understand how important it is to the left to shut us up. This needs to be emphasized."

Prager added that he "studied the left all of my life," including having communism as his field of study while attending the School of International Affairs at Columbia.

"I learned Russian in order to read the Soviet newspapers," he recalled. "So please, everyone watching this needs to understand the following: Everywhere the left takes control, whether it is the university, a high school, or a country, it suppresses free speech.

''There is no example in history of the left tolerating dissent. Liberals tolerate dissent. Conservatives tolerate dissent. The left does not. They are the enemy of freedom. Anyone who denies that is lying to himself."

Spicer commented that there has not been a single instance where there have not been protests when he was to speak, but when he leaves, students who haven't been exposed to conservatism say they did not expect the message he shared.

"We hear it all the time," Walker said. "In fact, when we have our college conferences, for example, we just had one in Houston for a week, those students probably heard more conservative voices in that one week than they heard in all the years from junior kindergarten all the way through college. ...

''We know there's a pushback, and they need to wake up. Dennis is exactly right. They know they can't win with a level playing field, because our ideas work."

