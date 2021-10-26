Sean Spicer's Expose on Joe Biden Released Today

Sean Spicer warns that the Biden-Harris administration is not only the most progressive administration in history, it is also the most destructive to the nation.

The Newsmax host and former Trump White House press secretary is out with his latest bestseller today, "Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America."

"Radical Nation," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says, "presents a clear and concise understanding of the direction we are headed."

In "Radical Nation," Spicer writes: "We need to understand how wrongheaded, destructive, and dangerous the current Biden-Harris agenda is. We must present a strong opposition to the many deluded and divisive notions this president has put forward."

Tackling topics from "A Divisive Call to Unity" to assaults on religious liberty, human life, education, and environmental politics, Spicer says the nation is at a crossroads.

"One of the greatest threats to our children and their education — next to the teachers’ unions — is the woke critical race theory that many want to impose on our children," Spicer writes in his chapter "The Radical Education Indoctrination Agenda."

"In fact, parents across the country are discover that there is a pandemic of woke indoctrination sweeping through their schools," he writes.

Former President Donald Trump is urging his followers to read "Radical Nation" to stop the Biden-Harris agenda.

"RADICAL NATION makes it clear what is at stake," Trump said. "If you want to save America you must read this — it is MAGA all the way."

