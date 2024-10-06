Walid Phares to Newsmax: Cease-Fire Would Be 'Suicide' for Israel

The Biden administration has been pushing Israel for a cease-fire, but that would be "suicide," Newsmax foreign affairs analyst Walid Phares said Sunday.

"So now, the Israelis are showing their technology, are messaging the Islamic regime in Iran that if you continue with what you're doing, your own fate as a regime will be questioned at the end of the day," Phares said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

The world must also understand that with the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks falling on Monday, that is to Israel what 9/11 or the Pearl Harbor attacks were to the United States.

"Israel had to change the system surrounding it, the jihadi system surrounding it, and it had to take care of Gaza first," he said. "Hezbollah decided to go and side with Gaza, then Israel responded. And in those responses, both Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Islamic regime in Iran discovered that Israel is not joking."

And now, the attacks on Hezbollah targets in Beirut are "all part of an Israeli decision that was made because Israel was freed from American politics," said Phares.

Phares added that if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president, "that would be a huge defeat for all our allies in the Middle East" as she would be the "third administration of the Obama doctrine and the Iran deal."

"If she does not dismantle the Iran deal, and there are no signs of this happening, it will be a disaster for the United States," he said. "The option of having a return of Donald Trump to the White House with a very strong team is the only option."

