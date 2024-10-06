WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: walid phares | israel | cease | fire | administration

Walid Phares to Newsmax: Cease-Fire Would Be 'Suicide' for Israel

By    |   Sunday, 06 October 2024 01:29 PM EDT

The Biden administration has been pushing Israel for a cease-fire, but that would be "suicide," Newsmax foreign affairs analyst Walid Phares said Sunday. 

"So now, the Israelis are showing their technology, are messaging the Islamic regime in Iran that if you continue with what you're doing, your own fate as a regime will be questioned at the end of the day," Phares said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

The world must also understand that with the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks falling on Monday, that is to Israel what 9/11 or the Pearl Harbor attacks were to the United States.

"Israel had to change the system surrounding it, the jihadi system surrounding it, and it had to take care of Gaza first," he said. "Hezbollah decided to go and side with Gaza, then Israel responded. And in those responses, both Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Islamic regime in Iran discovered that Israel is not joking."

And now, the attacks on Hezbollah targets in Beirut are "all part of an Israeli decision that was made because Israel was freed from American politics," said Phares. 

Phares added that if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president, "that would be a huge defeat for all our allies in the Middle East" as she would be the "third administration of the Obama doctrine and the Iran deal."

"If she does not dismantle the Iran deal, and there are no signs of this happening, it will be a disaster for the United States," he said. "The option of having a return of Donald Trump to the White House with a very strong team is the only option."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Biden administration has been pushing Israel for a cease-fire, but that would be a "suicide," Newsmax foreign affairs analyst Walid Phares said Sunday.
walid phares, israel, cease, fire, administration
320
2024-29-06
Sunday, 06 October 2024 01:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved