Dick Morris to Newsmax: Vance 'Kind of Guy Trump Would Like' as VP

A battle-tested Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, as a vice presidential candidate, is a demanding and in-tune Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump can get behind, according to presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"In terms of who, I don't know — and I haven't talked to him about it: My own guess would be if the list of candidates they're talking about now is J.D. Vance, because he's been road-tested in a very tough campaign in Ohio, when he was elected to the Senate," Morris told "Saturday Report."

"And, and I think he's the kind of guy Trump would like, and in particular, he has experience that goes beyond just politics."

There could be a running mate picked outside of Vance, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum.

"The leaking here has been pretty extensive, focusing on those three," Morris told host Rita Cosby.

An off-the-radar running mate could be picked by Trump, but instead of speculating on something sure to come, Trump is best served getting the pick out of the way sooner than later to turn the campaign focus to the issues of the 2024 presidential election, instead of the "personalities," Morris added.

"It's possible," he said. "With Trump anything is possible.

"But I think the larger challenge here is to make sure that with all the focus on [President Joe] Biden and his inabilities and Kamala Harris and her inabilities to get things away from the candidates and back to the issues, because it's on the issues that Trump is going to win overwhelmingly," Morris concluded.

"And there's a tendency with the media focusing so much on personalities you can put on television that issues like illegal immigration and the economy and inflation and our weakness abroad gets sublimated into a discussion of personality. And I think a big function of this now is to drag the focus back to the issues."

Morris is host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," which airs on weekends.

"I'll be talking about the extent to which the Democratic collapse at this point really is going to destroy the party for a generation — and we're looking at an unbelievable wipeout in the 2024," Morris said, teasing his program.

