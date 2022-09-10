Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Putin May Be a Gone Goose'

The world "could be in the throes of a potential Russian surrender" and Vladimir Putin "might be a gone goose," shaking up the world order like "fall of the Berlin Wall," according to Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"There's always been significant and growing anti-Putin faction," Morris told "Saturday Report" host Rita Cosby.

Morris, who was once a political consultant to former Russian President Boris Yeltsin, also spoke later to "Saturday Agenda" host Kilmeny Duchardt about a potential "Stalingrad surrender of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers."

"We're at a terribly important point and moment in world history," Morris said. "I believe the Russian troops are in full retreat. I believe they're breaking and falling apart."

Morris said both he and insider John Jordan believe "the leadership in Russia is going to topple Putin."

"I believe that the Russian people will not permit 25,000 of their sons to be in captivity and used essentially as hostages, nor will they permit their own forces to starve," Morris added.

Putin will use his last leverage of gas to hold up Eastern Europe in a final stand, Morris predicated.

"I think we're looking at an event of world-shaking magnitude," Morris concluded. "I think it will be very much like the fall of the Berlin Wall in its impact."

