Dick Morris to Newsmax: Raid Not About Trump Evading FBI, But 'FBI Evading Him'

The raid of former President Donald Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago might not be about securing an indictment as much as covering for the FBI's pursuit of Trump, according to presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"We need to go from defense to offense on this," Morris, who has advised former President Bill Clinton and former President Donald Trump, told "Saturday Report." "I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump's campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials."

Morris, who speaks with Trump regularly as a presidential campaign adviser, had only one good explanation for Trump storing the documents at Mar-a-Lago, which the Justice Department claims was not declassified by the former president.

"Why would Donald Trump take documents with him to Mar-a-Lago that could impact could be bad for him and not declassify them so that they were innocuous," Morris told host Rita Cosby. "Why would he do that? He wasn't writing a book or anything like that. I think the only reason that he took them with him — well, the major reason — was for him to review them to find evidence implicating the FBI.

"That's why they raided Mar-a-Lago to get a hold of that stuff before Trump did. And I think that what we're looking here is not about Donald Trump evading the FBI, but the FBI evading Donald Trump."

Both Trump and the FBI wanted the documents that might have revealed an abuse of power on behalf of the Justice Department, according to Morris.

"He doesn't look like he was getting them to review them for his memoirs or anything — he's not writing them — but in order to go through the evidence himself and see what it implicated the FBI and its conduct against him," Morris said.

Morris is also now convinced the raid will not lead to an indictment of Trump.

"It sets up, in effect, what they call a Chinese wall between the evidence being between the evaluation of evidence for intelligence purposes and evaluation for the purposes of criminal prosecution," Morris said. "That means they can't use one in the case of the other. So, effectively, until the special master reviews the documents, they can't use any documents for criminal investigation.

"And I think that eventually they will not have the basis for an indictment of Trump. I used to think he might be indicted, but I've now come to the view after Judge [Aileen] Cannon's order, that he will not be."

