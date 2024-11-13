Marc Lotter to Newsmax: Trump Can Appoint Govt Efficiency Dept

The chief communications officer for America First Policy, Marc Lotter, told Newsmax that Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk can operate the newly dubbed Department of Government Efficiency as a commission, thus ruling out the need to seek congressional approval to create an actual department.

However, Lotter added, the two would need congressional approval when it comes to slashing agencies and or government pork.

"It would be great if Congress could get on board" in supporting a government efficiency department, Lotter told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Wednesday. "But ultimately, the president can create this commission on his own."

"When we start to see how much waste and mismanagement there is in the federal government, I think the American people will be like, Yeah, let's do that," i.e. make cuts, Lotter added. "Then it will fall on Congress to actually having to do it, because that's going to be the issue. Congress is going to have to approve it."

