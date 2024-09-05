Trump to Endorse Musk's Government Efficiency Proposal

Former President Donald Trump was expected to unveil a slew of new economic plans Thursday during his remarks at the Economic Club of New York, including the creation of a government efficiency commission first touted by Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The commission would conduct "a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government" and make "recommendations for drastic reform," Trump planned to say at the event, according to the news outlet.

The commission also would be tasked with finding and eliminating fraud.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive, has expressed interest in being part of the commission; in August he posted an AI-generated image of himself behind a lectern labeled "Department of Government Efficiency" and wrote: "I am willing to serve."

Musk has increasingly used X to support Trump and bash Vice President Kamala Harris.

During an Aug. 13 interview with Musk, Trump said he would "love" a government efficiency commission, though he stopped short of saying he would establish one if he wins the election.

Musk on Thursday reiterated his openness to serving on the body.

"I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises," Musk wrote on X.