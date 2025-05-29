Dershowitz to Newsmax: Harvard Will Lose Fight Against Trump

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus, told Newsmax on Thursday the university will lose its legal challenges against President Donald Trump's efforts to restrict foreign visas at Harvard.

"Harvard will lose," Dershowitz said on "Newsline." "They're getting very bad advice from some of the Harvard Law School faculty who are on the left, who wish that the Trump administration would lose, but the Trump administration will win the ultimate battle."

Dershowitz said the government can determine who comes into the country and who doesn't.

"Nobody has a First Amendment right to come into the country, to trash America, to oppose Israel, to block students from going to classes," Dershowitz said.

The famed professor said the Trump administration might lose some battles along the way, particularly to Obama appointed judges, but it will win the ultimate battle.

Overall, Dershowitz said he doesn't think all student visas should be banned.

"The Trump administration has gone too far," Dershowitz said. "They should be targeting those students or those areas from which students come which produced the evils ... that has happened on campus. There should be targeted visa denials, not general visa denials.

"Why would you deny a visa to a student from Israel, or to a Jewish student from England, or a good person who wants to come to the United States to help cure cancer? They're painting with too broad a brush."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com