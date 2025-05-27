Dershowitz to Newsmax: New Book Foresaw D.C. Killings

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that his new book foresaw the killings of two Israeli Embassy employees last week outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington.

Dershowitz told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that his book "The Preventive State: The Challenge of Preventing Serious Harms While Preserving Essential Liberties," which was released May 20, predicted such an incident would happen given the rise in antisemitism in the U.S. and how it is being given incentive at higher education institutions such as Harvard.

"In my book 'The Preventive State,' I actually predicted with real precision what was going to happen in the District of Columbia last week when these two wonderful young people were murdered," Dershowitz said, referring to Yaron Lischinsky, 30, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, an American.

Dershowitz lamented that there was no national outcry to their slayings similar to what happened when George Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

"By the way, nobody is doing demonstrations," he said. "Black lives matter. What about Jewish lives? They matter, too. We're not commemorating this. This was much worse than what happened to George Floyd. Much worse.

"George Floyd was a thug, a criminal, a man who was loaded with drugs. And you know, what happened to him was a tragedy. It should never have happened. But there is such an enormous difference."

Dershowitz said at the time of the attack in Washington, he was receiving an honorary doctorate of law at the New College of Florida.

"They had to redouble their security on me," he said. "They had to create a security plan for me in case I was attacked. Every prominent Jew who supports Israel, like me, now has a target on their back as the result of copycats, and this all comes from places like Harvard, which have been incentivizing the teaching of antisemitism in some of the schools."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com