Rep. Spartz to Newsmax: Dems Will Impeach Trump If GOP Loses House

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Thursday that it's crucial for Republicans to maintain control of the House if former President Donald Trump wins the presidency or the Democrats "will hold an impeachment on Day 1."

Although much of the country is focused on the presidential race between Trump and Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, Spartz has been making sure the GOP maintains its House majority.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in an earlier interview that control "really comes down to probably 20 or less" seats. Spartz told "Newsline" that Democrats have an advantage because of a dishonest media and the ability to "just print money."

"We have better policy, we have better candidates, we have a better agenda and really better things for the American people," she said. "But it's hard when you don't have an honest mainstream media, and then you'll have a lot of money attacking [our candidates]."

Spartz, who was born in Ukraine, said even though many Republicans might be unhappy with some of the compromises Johnson made during his time as speaker, they need to focus on the bigger picture.

"A lot of Republicans voters are very upset with Republicans, which I understand," she said. "I belong to the same group, but we need to make sure that they give a Republican House a chance. Because we will have an impeachment on day one if we don't win. Even if President Trump wins and we don't hold the House. So, I would like your viewers to give us a chance and actually support Republicans because we need the White House, but we also need to have Republican control."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com