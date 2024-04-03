×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: victor davis hanson | israel | hamas | joe biden

Victor Hanson to Newsmax: Jews Feel Biden Is Hostile to Israel

By    |   Wednesday, 03 April 2024 09:10 PM EDT

Victor Davis Hanson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, told Newsmax on Wednesday that many Jewish voters feel the Biden administration is "hostile" to Israel due to their appeasement of people who are antisemitic.

Hanson was responding to an article in The Hill in which an unnamed House Democrat said, "The sooner Biden can break from [Netanyahu] in a major way, then the better off he will be politically." Several Democrats have publicly called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be removed. On Saturday, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., demanded a new election, calling Netanyahu a "maniac." Hanson said Democrats do not understand where the average Jewish citizen is politically during this time.

"Many people in Israel, the majority in fact, don’t think that Netanyahu is a hawk. They’re either where he is or to the right of him. And if they were to change the government and get Bennett or somebody, they wouldn’t change the foreign policy," Hanson said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," referring to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Hanson said Biden's effort to appease Hamas and Iran with financial support will only weaken the monolithic Jewish vote the Democrats used to maintain.

"The more that they vacillate between both sides, the more both sides only have contempt for their weakness and they’re not going to reward that necessarily with a vote. I think a lot of people will just stay home. And I think that’s especially true of the Jewish American vote," Hanson concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Victor Davis Hanson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, told Newsmax on Wednesday that many Jewish voters feel the Biden administration is "hostile" to Israel due to their appeasement of people who are antisemitic.
victor davis hanson, israel, hamas, joe biden
303
2024-10-03
Wednesday, 03 April 2024 09:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved