Victor Hanson to Newsmax: Jews Feel Biden Is Hostile to Israel

Victor Davis Hanson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, told Newsmax on Wednesday that many Jewish voters feel the Biden administration is "hostile" to Israel due to their appeasement of people who are antisemitic.

Hanson was responding to an article in The Hill in which an unnamed House Democrat said, "The sooner Biden can break from [Netanyahu] in a major way, then the better off he will be politically." Several Democrats have publicly called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be removed. On Saturday, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., demanded a new election, calling Netanyahu a "maniac." Hanson said Democrats do not understand where the average Jewish citizen is politically during this time.

"Many people in Israel, the majority in fact, don’t think that Netanyahu is a hawk. They’re either where he is or to the right of him. And if they were to change the government and get Bennett or somebody, they wouldn’t change the foreign policy," Hanson said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," referring to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Hanson said Biden's effort to appease Hamas and Iran with financial support will only weaken the monolithic Jewish vote the Democrats used to maintain.

"The more that they vacillate between both sides, the more both sides only have contempt for their weakness and they’re not going to reward that necessarily with a vote. I think a lot of people will just stay home. And I think that’s especially true of the Jewish American vote," Hanson concluded.

