Rep. Hartzler: Biden to Blame for 'Worst Foreign Policy Failure' in US History

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration is to blame for the "worst foreign policy failure ... in our nation's history" in the botched August 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

Hartzler, a U.S. Senate candidate in Missouri, joined "Spicer & Co." to discuss an NBC interview of the president on Thursday in which Joe Biden denied a Washington Post report that criticized the administration's withdrawal process.

When asked by NBC News anchor Lester Holt if Biden was rejecting the conclusions of the report, the president replied, "Yes, I am. I am rejecting them."

Hartzler said the disaster lies primarily "at the feet of President Biden."

"When President Biden announced that he was going to set this arbitrary date to withdraw from Afghanistan, on Sept. 11 no less, then where were the plans?" Hartzler inquired.

The Missouri congresswoman, who serves as a senior member of the House Armed Service Committee, claimed that the committee asked the administration for withdrawal plans at the time and did not receive adequate answers.

"We kept asking, 'Where are the plans? How are you going to get the equipment out? How are you going to get the Americans out? What's your plan?'" Hartzler said.

"We always got this sense of 'Well, we're working on it.' But now we see, and I believe the Army, that they did give advice on how to leave in a more orderly fashion — and the Biden administration was just in denial or actually ... put roadblocks into some of their plans."

Hartzler also criticized President Biden's comments in the interview where he responded, "No" to the idea of rescuing Americans stranded in Ukraine if a Russian invasion were to commence.

"This is infuriating," she reacted.

The congresswoman suggested turning over rescue operations to Project Dynamo, the U.S. military veterans group that has rescued more than 200 U.S. nationals from Afghanistan since the official withdrawal deadline.

