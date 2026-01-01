Vanessa Horabuena to Newsmax: 'As I'm Creating, I'm Also Worshipping God'

Christian artist Vanessa Horabuena said Thursday that having her work auctioned by President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve gala was an incredible experience.

Horabuena told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday that she created a piece on the spot and felt God's presence.

"As I'm creating, I'm also worshipping God," she said.

The artist painted a portrait of Jesus live on stage. Trump then auctioned the finished work to an unidentified audience member for $2.75 million.

The proceeds were slated for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and a local law enforcement agency.

"It was an incredible experience," Horabuena said.

"Right before I started to paint, President Trump looked at me and said, 'I want you to have fun.' And so I started.

"The worship music started, and I just started to pray and just speak to the Lord and say, 'Alright, let's do this.'"

She said many in the ballroom were touched by the experience, with "grown men coming up to me afterward in tears, just saying how they felt the presence of God."

Horabuena also described being able to sense emotions from the president.

"I saw a video of him watching the whole time, and he didn't take his eyes off of that, that moment, that experience, and I know that it touched his heart."

She added that the entire experience was unbelievable.

"It was just, it was surreal, and it's just what I know God was calling me to do."

Trump told reporters at the event that his resolution for the new year was "peace on Earth."

