Eric Adams Blasts CNN Host for New Year's Eve Rant

Eric Adams, who left office as New York City's mayor at midnight, took a swipe Thursday at Andy Cohen after the CNN New Year's Eve co-host delivered a profanity-laced, alcohol-fueled critique of Adams' tenure live on TV just after the ball dropped in Times Square.

"I have two letters for him: AA," Adams said in a statement, referencing Alcoholics Anonymous in response to Cohen's on-air remarks.

Cohen, co-hosting CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" with Anderson Cooper, went off-script shortly after midnight, launching into a rambling denunciation of Adams while holding a shot glass.

As Cohen began criticizing Adams' record, Cooper repeatedly urged him to stop and warned him not to veer into politics.

Actor B.J. Novak, also appearing on the broadcast, at one point suggested Cohen should be "cut off" as Cooper tried unsuccessfully to calm his co-host.

Cohen also referenced the federal corruption case that had hung over Adams' final year in office, but misstated its outcome by describing it as a pardon.

Adams was indicted while in office, pleaded not guilty, and denied wrongdoing. In early 2025, the Justice Department under President Donald Trump moved to dismiss the case, a step that prompted turmoil inside the department.

In April, a federal judge dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning they could not be refiled.

The on-air comments quickly drew attention online, where clips circulated widely and sparked fresh debate over the role of alcohol on live TV.

CNN's New Year's Eve coverage has long been associated with on-air drinking, and the network has adjusted its approach in recent years amid internal and public scrutiny.

Adams, 65, was in Times Square earlier in the night as New York ushered in 2026. His final hours in office coincided with the city's traditional New Year's Eve celebration and a high-security operation that draws massive crowds to Midtown Manhattan.

The leadership transition became official at midnight, when Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor in an unconventional ceremony held underground at the long-closed Old City Hall subway station, according to multiple outlets.

Mamdani, 34, a Democrat socialist and former state assemblymember from Queens, takes office after a campaign focused on affordability and public services, and he inherits a city facing fiscal pressure and debates over public safety and housing.

Adams had abandoned his bid for a second term after the indictment. Still, he remained defiant in public appearances, insisting he was wronged and arguing that his administration made progress on crime reduction and other quality-of-life issues.

CNN did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment about Cohen's on-air remarks.