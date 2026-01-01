Trump Social Media Influencer Boosts White House Messaging

Margo Martin, a 30-year-old aide to President Donald Trump, has become one of the most influential content creators on the right.

Martin is known for her videos that offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the president, like when he danced on a tarmac in Malaysia or served French fries while working at McDonald's during his presidential campaign.

Videos taken by Martin for Trump's trip to Asia last fall were viewed nearly 50 million times on her X account and more than 222 million times on the @TeamTrump Instagram and TikTok.

Often by the president's side, she has a desk just outside the Oval Office.

"She has the trust of the president," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Washington Post.

"So she's able to really see the inner workings of his every day and share that with the American public," Leavitt added.

Leavitt told the Post that Martin often fuels news cycles and coverage in conservative media, while others close to Trump said she has helped boost the White House's message among conservative supporters online.

"She's undoubtedly one of the most influential creators right now, and she is maybe the first ever White House influencer," Alex Bruesewitz, a senior adviser to a Trump-affiliated political action committee, told the Post.

"Her content reaches the masses in a way that I don't think anybody in the administration — in any administration — has done before," he added.

Elon Musk and the Republican National Committee have reposted her content on their social media pages.

Her posts are "so helpful for us to discuss what the administration is doing," Link Lauren, who previously served as senior adviser to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign, told the Post.

Even Democrats told the Post they find her posts to be effective messaging.

"She's kind of combining this lifestyle aesthetic with girl boss energy, and almost like a travel influencer," said Azza Cohen, who worked for former Vice President Kamala Harris.