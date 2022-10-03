Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: 'Nation on Precipice' Due to Failed Dem Policies

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax Monday that the “nation is on the precipice” with the failed policies of President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress.

“It is time for people to stand up to be strong. And when I say people, I mean legislators, Congress, people, U.S. Senators. I don't want weak kneed Republicans,” Van Drew said during “The Chris Salcedo Show” Monday. “I don't want Republicans that aren't going to speak their mind. Let's tell the truth. This nation is on the precipice. We could easily lose it if we're not careful. We need a nation that believes in the basic values of being number one, of being strong, of having a strong economy, which we don't have right now for a host of reasons.”

Van Drew said that people are battling record-high inflation and are less likely now to get financing for a home due to rising interest rates, all of which impact the poorest communities the most.

“Our interest rates are going up because people can't keep up with the pace of inflation,” he said. “They may get some pay increases, but overall, their pay is worth less than it ever has been before, and as far as everything else that's going on in this country, it's going to be important to find out where people stand. I think there are a lot of people of color, and not of color, who have had enough.”

Van Drew said that Americans want a free, safe, and strong country, “where every race, color, and creed, does have opportunity, but not where you try to create purposeful division and say, well, we're going to do more for this race, and that race, or we're going to help these people more than those people.”

He said the main job for lawmakers and the government is to ensure everyone “has a chance” and an equal opportunity, especially when it comes to aid for natural disasters.

Vice President Kamala Harris drew criticism for her recent remarks at a Democratic National Committee event following the landfall and destruction of Hurricane Ian in Florida and South Carolina last week.

"It is our lowest-income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions and impacted by issues that are not of their own making," FOX News reported Harris saying at the event. "So, we have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Harris’ comments during Monday’ press briefing at the White House.

"We are committed to quickly getting resources to all communities impacted, period," the news outlet reported her saying. "But we also know that some people, particularly in lower-income communities, have a hard time accessing that help. That's why this administration has also made a priority to remove barriers and ensure that everyone, regardless of their zip code, can access federal resources."

