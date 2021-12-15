×
Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: House to Likely Pass Block to Vaccine Mandate

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling: The Balance")

By    |   Wednesday, 15 December 2021 07:36 PM

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., announced on Newsmax that an identical version of the bill he helped draft would likely pass in the House, blocking President Joe Biden's executive orders calling for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. 

Appearing Wednesday on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance,'' Lankford, in citing H.R. 5908, the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act, the congressman said: ''We think there are enough votes in the House to be able to block [the vaccine mandates]. 

''We're going to find every single leverage point that we can to allow Americans to be able to choose, because we're Americans,'' Lankford added. ''That's what we do. We make our own free choices, and we should be allowed to do that.'' 

The text of the bill reads it would ''provide that Executive Orders 14042 and 14043 shall have no force or effect.'' 

Lankford said that ''obviously, the courts have caught up on us, and the courts have blocked the mandates of the private sector for federal contractors and for those in hospital areas. We just passed the statement that myself and [Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.,] and several others worked very, very hard on in the Senate to be able to block this vaccine mandate that now heads over to the House.'' 

In late November, Louisiana U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled against the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

''If the executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the legislative branch to make laws, two of the three powers conferred by our Constitution would be in the same hands,'' Doughty wrote, according to The Gateway Pundit. ''If human nature and history teach anything, it is that civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency.''

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


