Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: WH Doesn't Care About 'Biden Body Bags' at Southern Border

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and several other Republicans gave American viewers a brutally honest glimpse at what's taking place this week at the U.S.-Mexico border, specifically the Rio Grande Valley entry port.

The video opens on a caravan of high-profile vehicles traveling at night and then seamlessly shifts to groups of migrants — including unaccompanied small children — walking in the dark.

For that midnight patrol run, "you don't have to go hunting to find people who are crossing the border illegally," Cruz told Newsmax on Wednesday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Cruz then added that within minutes of monitoring the Rio Grande Valley road in nearly pitch-black conditions, "you're encountering a steady stream of humanity."

When recalling the images of the "narco slave trade" video, which has been deemed "barbaric" by some media, Cruz said that "it's important for the American people to know what's happening."

Cruz then said the situation at the border is "worse than it has ever been."

He should know about border changes, year over year. Cruz has been making regular trips to various locales for more than a decade — which is more than can be said for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cruz asserted that the proliferation of human trafficking and rape at the border ''keeps happening over and over and over again. There's a reason why Joe Biden hasn't gone to the southern border. There's a reason why Kamala Harris hasn't gone to the Rio Grande Valley. Because you cannot defend what is happening there."

He added that Biden and Harris ''know, if they go there, the TV cameras will follow them" and Americans will see what's going on at the border.

There's another explanation for the White House's border indifference, Cruz declared: The president little interest in seeing the results of his work — in terms of undoing the Trump administration's immigration measures.

From Cruz's perspective, three major changes have contributed to worsening conditions at the border:

President Biden halted construction of the vast border wall, which extends from Texas to California.

The Biden administration reinstated the "catch and release" program, essentially guaranteeing migrants won't show up for immigration court cases.

Biden ended former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" agreement.

"[Remain in Mexico] worked incredibly well ... we saw the [unlawful crossing] numbers immediately plummet," Cruz said, adding that Biden "tore it to shreds" his first week in office.

"They want more illegal immigration, and they simply don't care about the casualties, and the people being abused by these political decisions," Cruz said, lamenting that "the Biden body bags just keep piling up" at the border.

