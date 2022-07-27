Sen. Cruz Backs Wisconsin Challenger to Trump-chosen Candidate in Gov. Race

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announced on Wednesday that he is endorsing former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the state's governor's race ahead of the Republican primary on Aug. 9, The Hill reported.

Cruz's choice puts him at odds with former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Tim Michels, an Army veteran and businessman.

Cruz wrote on Twitter that "I'm proud to endorse @RebeccaforReal for governor of Wisconsin. Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, and she will work to protect Life and our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"

Kleefisch reacted to the endorsement by tweeting that "@tedcruz knows the fight Wisconsin is up against on the federal level and knows our state needs a strong, proven leader as governor to fight against Bidenflation and for our pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment values."

In May, Kleefisch also received the endorsement of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, Fox News reported.

The field vying for the Republican nomination also includes state lawmaker Timothy Ramthun, while retired Marine Kevin Nicholson suspended his campaign for governor earlier this month,

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally on Aug. 5 to bolster support for Michels and his other endorsed candidates in Wisconsin, such as Sen. Ron Johnson, according to The Hill.

But Johnson said he will not attend the rally, citing Trump's support of the gubernatorial candidate, explaining that "because this event supports one of the Republican gubernatorial candidates, I will not be attending. I do not endorse candidates in contested primaries. Instead I rely on the good judgment of Republican voters to choose our candidates and will be fully supportive of those who win their primary elections."