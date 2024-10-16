Gen. Wesley Clark to Newsmax: UNRWA Needs to Be Investigated

Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme commander and retired Army general, called on Newsmax for an investigation of UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Clark said, "I think that there needs to be a real investigation of UNRWA and ask why these weapons got there."

Clark's statement came as a response to an earlier part of the segment when Van Susteren cited a report of Israel Defense Forces soldiers claiming to find a weapons cache in a UNRWA-sponsored clinic in Gaza.

"I can imagine, though, that the people on the ground who were operating for the U.N., who were unarmed, that they don't have any means of preventing Hamas from putting weapons in there. They may have been threatened with their lives if they objected to it. So that's the kind of intimidation that's going on in Gaza," Clark added. "And there's really no way short of the United Nations really getting a hold of it to stop this. This is going to continue until Israel takes care and eliminates Hamas in Gaza."

