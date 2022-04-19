Ukraine Official Kravchuk to Newsmax: Would US Want to Give Back Alaska?

Ukrainian Parliament member Yevhenia Kravchuk, in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, rejected the thought of Ukraine handing over the Donbas region while conceding to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a way to end the war with Russia, comparing it to the United States handing off Alaska as part of negotiations.

"He is concentrated on the Donbas region, and if he tries to have a victory there and we will not let him, of course, but he will try to sort of blackmail [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and the government, and us, as politicians to give him parts of our country," Kravchuk said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

But, she added, "just imagine if someone says, 'you know, give us Alaska because 200 years ago, whatever years ago, it was part of Russian territory.' Can you imagine that? No, and the same, no. That's part of our country."

Kravchuk also noted, when asked if Putin has plans to completely destroy Ukraine in the manner Syria was hit, that Ukraine is a "pretty big country" and the Russian leader's plans for a "blitzkrieg, quick war" ending with the takeover of Kyiv in three days were "completely ruined."

Putin has "already lost more generals and more fighter jets than he had in Afghanistan or Syria," she added.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has said there is no safe place in Ukraine, and Kravchuk said she agrees.

"You probably saw on the news that seven people died in Lviv," she said. "The most hot spots right now are in the East and during the whole night, we had air alerts on the whole territory of Ukraine and heavy shellings of the South and Eastern cities right now. Luhansk and the Donetsk regions are, you know, almost completely ruined and erased from the face of the earth. That's Russian liberation, as they say, killing everyone and ruining everything."

Kravchuk further dismissed the reports that peace talks are happening at this point.

"Putin and Russia don't want them because they want to have a victory on the battlefield and gain the whole region, the whole Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and of course, our army will stop him," she said. "It is just the matter of how hard we'll punch him in his teeth. We're really determined, and I would say that there is no word impossible anymore in Ukraine, there are more than 45K of troops in eastern Ukraine right now, who are fighting was I would say a larger number, but they are very determined not to give in … we will not be Russian slaves. We will not be on our knees."

But that means aid must keep coming "this week, not waiting for weeks or months to arrive," said Kravchuk, as "it will make a difference on the battlefield to get aid today, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow."

