KT McFarland to Newsmax: Trump's Energy Policy Key to Peace in Ukraine

Former U.S. deputy national security adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax that many people are forgetting what she says is the key to ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. It's all about energy, she said.

McFarland said taking everything else into account, ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine cannot be maintained in any fashion if Russia has no money to spend on military action. "President Trump's energy policy will make the U.S. energy dominant — will drive down the price of oil and natural gas — which means Russia's income stream will be cut in half. They won't have the money to fight a war going forward," she told "Newsline" Friday.

McFarland says Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin understand they need to take steps to bring the war to a close before they are hurt any more.

President Trump she says, has his sights on greater challenges. "He's looking at what's the biggest threat to the United States. The biggest existential threat to us is the combination of Russia and China. So it's Russia's raw materials, you know, natural resources, their military and then Chinese technology and Chinese money. Those together, a Sino-Russian alliance aimed at the heart of the United States, taking us down in the world, destroying our economy, our livelihood. That's the big threat to us."

McFarland says a deal involving the U.S. and Ukraine for access to rare minerals would strengthen the U.S. position in that region and make it very hard for Putin to continue Russian aggression there.

