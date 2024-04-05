×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | russia | nato | hungary

John Bolton to Newsmax: No Ukraine in NATO Anytime Soon

By    |   Friday, 05 April 2024 10:45 PM EDT

John Bolton, a former ambassador and national security adviser, told Newsmax on Friday that the world shouldn't read too deeply into Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement regarding NATO. Bolton said Ukraine wouldn't be admitted to the alliance "anytime too soon."

On Thursday, speaking to reporters in Brussels, Blinken said, "Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership."

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said that "Hungary among others" would not agree to welcoming Ukraine under the current conditions. "NATO has never taken in as a member any country that has hostile foreign troops on its soil," Bolton said.

Reactions from around the world were mixed regarding Blinken's promise of Ukrainian membership, with some suggesting it will bring the world closer to a global conflict.

"I think I would look forward to admitting Ukraine in NATO after they've pushed all the Russian troops off their territory, which is the stated goal of every NATO member," Bolton said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
John Bolton, a former ambassador and national security adviser, told Newsmax on Friday that the world shouldn't read too deeply into Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement regarding NATO. Bolton said Ukraine wouldn't be admitted to the alliance "anytime too soon.
ukraine, russia, nato, hungary
230
2024-45-05
Friday, 05 April 2024 10:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved