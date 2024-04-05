John Bolton to Newsmax: No Ukraine in NATO Anytime Soon

John Bolton, a former ambassador and national security adviser, told Newsmax on Friday that the world shouldn't read too deeply into Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement regarding NATO. Bolton said Ukraine wouldn't be admitted to the alliance "anytime too soon."

On Thursday, speaking to reporters in Brussels, Blinken said, "Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership."

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said that "Hungary among others" would not agree to welcoming Ukraine under the current conditions. "NATO has never taken in as a member any country that has hostile foreign troops on its soil," Bolton said.

Reactions from around the world were mixed regarding Blinken's promise of Ukrainian membership, with some suggesting it will bring the world closer to a global conflict.

"I think I would look forward to admitting Ukraine in NATO after they've pushed all the Russian troops off their territory, which is the stated goal of every NATO member," Bolton said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

