Mike Waltz to CPAC: Ukraine-Russia War Will End Soon Under Trump

National security adviser Mike Waltz, during an extensive interview on the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference, insisted Friday that the war between Ukraine and Russia will end soon because of the leadership of President Donald Trump.

"He is the president of peace," Waltz commented during his interview, aired in full on Newsmax. "It amazes me how many people in this town are clutching their pearls and having conniption fits over what? President Trump is ready to stop the killing, stop the hundreds of thousands of people that are dying per year in Europe — the largest war in Europe since World War II."

But the United States has opened negotiations through host country Saudi Arabia and has been speaking with the Russians to understand what they will need, said Waltz.

The negotiators have also been speaking with the Ukrainians and to the European nations, as "you can't end a war if you don't talk to both sides," he added.

Trump has also been criticized of his talk about getting a deal on Ukraine's raw minerals, but Waltz said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pitched the partnership last September as part of his victory plan to then-President Joe Biden's administration.

"So now President Trump proposes the deal and sent our Treasury secretary all the way out to Kyiv to propose it, and then we get this rhetoric in the media," he added. "President Zelenskyy … will see that in the very short term that is good for Ukraine. What better could you have for Ukraine than to be in an economic partnership with the United States?"

Waltz added that the administration has an obligation to American taxpayers to recoup the hundreds of billions of dollars invested in the Ukraine war.

Europe, meanwhile, has contributed through loans, which will be paid back on the interest of frozen Russian assets, but the American people aren't in line to be repaid, said Waltz.

And, he predicted that Trump will one day be the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

"He is going to end the war in Europe. He is going to end the wars in the Middle East. He is going to reinvest the United States and our leadership in our own hemisphere — from the Arctic to the border to Panama, all the way down to our good friends in Argentina," said Waltz.

He also dispelled the narrative that the Trump administration isn't speaking with the European nations, pointing out that Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron twice last week and that he will visit Washington on Monday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be in Washington next Thursday, he added.

"We are engaging all of our European allies," said Waltz. "The NATO secretary general and I just spoke. You establish peace through strength, and we have been demanding that the Europeans step up and contribute to their own defense."

