Loeb to Newsmax: UFO Releases May Come in Waves

Astrophysicist Avi Loeb said President Donald Trump's pledge to release government information on unidentified flying objects will likely occur in phases, beginning with the publication of additional video evidence, while raising the possibility of major scientific and national security implications.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," Loeb said, "there probably will be several waves of release," with "the first one" likely to involve "videos, video files."

He noted that previous footage made public has often been "blurry" and "not very informative," adding, "my hope is that we will see something more consequential, interesting, intriguing."

Trump has promised to expand public access to information on unidentified aerial phenomena, an issue that has gained increased attention in Washington in recent years.

Loeb said the importance of any new material will depend on whether it can be explained by known technologies. "If we see objects in the sky that we cannot fully understand, the members of the Pentagon intelligence agencies cannot figure out," he said, "there are two possibilities.

"Either adversarial nations are using technologies that we are not aware of, or maybe we're dealing with something beyond this Earth, or non-human made objects."

He said either outcome would be significant, calling it "a learning experience" with implications for both national security and scientific advancement.

"At the very minimum, it's important for national security if it's produced by humans," he said, but added that even a single confirmed case of non-human technology would be transformative.

"If we happen to find even one out of a million objects that was not produced by humans and is technological, it would be the biggest discovery of human history," Loeb said, adding that Trump "will go down in history as the person who allowed the scientific community to learn that."

Loeb also pointed to the potential for such discoveries to unlock new technological possibilities, suggesting there may be methods of propulsion or maneuvering beyond current capabilities.

However, he cautioned that the most sensitive data may not be immediately released.

"There must be some data from satellites and other sources that we cannot release because it was obtained by classified sensors," he said, noting concerns about exposing U.S. capabilities to adversaries.

"It's unclear whether the most intriguing data will be released in the first wave," Loeb said, but added, "if there is something there, we should all know about it."

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