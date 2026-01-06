Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Government Lying About UFOs

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday he continues to believe the government is hiding the truth about UFOs.

Burchett appeared on "Finnerty" along with Dr. Steven Greer, the researcher and founder of the Disclosure Project, to discuss the report of mummified remains found in Peru.

The mummies are about 3 feet tall with three fingers and three toes, and nobody has been able to explain what they are.

Greer and Burchett have both been fighting for more openness from Washington about the phenomenon of UFOs.

"I think they are," Burchett said when asked whether the government is lying about UFOs.

He noted anyone who was around for Roswell — where theories persist that the government recovered a crashed alien spacecraft — is dead.

He said many defense contractors that make missile defense systems and might have information that won't be transparent.

"We can't go to them and say, 'Give me your records,'" Burchett said. "It's not like it's a government agency. It's very difficult to get that information."

Greer said they went to Mexico City to test one of the mummies and found the metallurgy to be unusual.

"It doesn't match any known modern human metallurgy," Greer said.

"And around the center of this sphere, there was organic resin that we carbon-dated to literally 25,000 years ago," he said.

Burchett said he believes President Donald Trump wants to disclose top secret information about UFOs.

"The war pimps at the Pentagon have his ear, and they're going to try to fold this into anything else but giving us disclosure," he said.

"We've got excellent testimony," Burchett added. "We've got professionals, we've got legislators, we've got eyewitnesses, we've got photos.

"We've got to have the man at the top come out and say, 'We're going to release this stuff immediately and not wait for Washington to hold a bunch of dadgum hearings,'" he continued.

