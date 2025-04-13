Jeremy Corbell to Newsmax: 'Transmedium' Tic Tac UAPs Raise Red Flags

Unraveling the mysteries of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon (UAPs) in the sky now includes investigating the oceans as unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and unidentified submersible objects (USOs) are now being linked as "transmedium," according to investigative journalist Jeremy Corbell.

"What is going on? We don't know, but somebody has craft and they can operate it with impunity and in restricted airspace," Corbell told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Friday. "They can outpace, outmaneuver and outperform anything we have. We've been guessing: Is this China? Is this Russia?

"Hopefully, it would be ours," he added, pointing to a potential top secret Department of Defense initiative.

"The problem is our Navy, our DOD says they're not."

Rear Adm. Timothy Gallaudet, a former Oceanographer of the U.S. Navy, said the 2019 sightings by a Navy warship was evidence UFO phenomena and USOs are linked, Popular Mechanics reported in April 2024.

Corbell has been leading an effort for transparency and investigation, including obtaining and releasing the footage of the UAPs, including 2023 footage captured aboard the USS Jackson, as the Daily Mail reported this week.

"George Knapp and I obtained and released this footage," Corbell told host Rob Schmitt. "It's military footage of a UFO or UAP. So what happened is – senior ranking Navy officers – they observed four of these tic tac shaped UAPs off the coast of California.

"Saw one of them come up out of the water, which is transmedium, going from sea to air. They were tracked on radar. They were tracked on thermal cameras."

The thermal print of the UAPs were not detectable, raising serious questions about their moves and origin.

"They have a lack of thermal signature," Corbell said. "Normally you'd see, you know, wings and tail and exhaust and rotors. You're not seeing any of that. And, spectacularly, all four were reported by the Navy officers to shoot off in coordinated synchronized instantaneous departures.

"So it's pretty wild."

The sightings go back 21 years to 2004 through 2019 and to 2023, according to Corbell.

Not only is the U.S. Defense Department saying it is not their's, there is no country staking claim to the mysterious technology.

"We have excluded this over the decades," Corbell said. "This is excluded that it's any terrestrial nation known at this time.

"That's the mystery with UFOs. Where are they from? Why are they here? And what are they doing? So I'm leaving everything on the table."

As for transparency during the Trump administration, Corbell is not optimist to get any answers after years of questions and investigations.

"I don't know, man – look, we've been fighting for this transparency on the UFO thing for a long time," he said. "It might operate outside of government. It's really difficult to know."

There is only speculation, which Corbell added to in his interview with the Daily Mail this week after the 2023 video was released.

"It's become a working theory among people close to this that there's an underwater base or installation off the California coast," Corbell said. "That's the speculation from the sailors themselves."

