Tudor Dixon to Newsmax: Dems Have 'Shiny New Object' With Harris

By    |   Sunday, 11 August 2024 09:16 AM EDT

The Democrats have a "shiny new object" with Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate, but the polls will widen again as soon as she has to talk in a debate against GOP nominee Donald Trump, podcast host Tudor Dixon predicted on Newsmax Sunday. 

"Everyone is cheering and everyone's excited, so we anticipated that the polls would tighten up and that we would see these few points difference for the Democrats," Dixon, appearing with podcaster John McLaughlin on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend," said. "But that's all going to wear off as soon as Harris actually has to talk."

That's why the Trump campaign is pushing to debate her, as "they want to hold her accountable for her actual positions," said Dixon. 

"You don't see the mainstream media doing that," she said. "They're out there cheering her on. It's like propaganda at its best right now. And so that's why it's incumbent upon Republicans to go out there and say, No, no, no, this is who she really is. We're going to force her to come out and speak to who she really is, what her policies have been in the past, and what her policies will be in the future."

But Harris has been "hiding in the background as vice president," said Dixon. 

"I always love when she comes out and she's like, I'm going to do this and I'm going to do that," she added. "It's like, you are literally the vice president right now. And nobody knows if the president is even around doing anything."

But ABC News, which is hosting the first debate between Trump and Harris, is "part of the propaganda machine" for the vice president, said Dixon. 

"It all falls on Donald Trump, and this is a moment where we have to see him work his mastery," she said. "He also gets to tout his record, which is phenomenal when it comes to supporting women, supporting minorities, making sure that the economy is great, securing our border, and also creating peace in the world. He has a phenomenal record, and he gets to tell us all about it."

Meanwhile, McLaughlin said he does not believe many of the poll numbers that are coming out, including a New York Times poll that put Harris ahead of Biden in three key battleground states.

"Their polls were in our favor when they wanted to get rid of Joe Biden, and now they're in love with Kamala Harris," he said.

This means the polls are "skewed, and they're doing it on purpose," said McLaughlin. They did it in 2016; they did it to us in 2020, and they're doing it again … they were trying to bury us and suppress our vote, and now they're pumping up Harris to help her with donations to give her the high ground and not ask her any tough questions."

