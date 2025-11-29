Tudor Dixon to Newsmax: Biden Autopen Use Must be Researched

Tudor Dixon said Saturday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump's move to cancel executive orders signed with former President Joe Biden's autopen raises serious questions that will require a detailed review of how the previous administration authenticated presidential authority.

Dixon, host of "The Tudor Dixon Podcast," appeared on "America Right Now" as debate intensifies over Trump's decision to invalidate executive orders signed with Biden's autopen.

The issue has become a point of renewed scrutiny as Republicans press for a full accounting of who authorized key White House directives during Biden's tenure.

Trump announced Friday that he was voiding documents he said were improperly signed using the device. He argued on Truth Social that Biden relied on the autopen at an extraordinary scale and that aides used it to advance measures without the president's direct consent.

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect," Trump wrote.

"I am hereby canceling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the autopen did so illegally."

Biden, like past presidents, including Trump, used an autopen to authorize certain documents, a routine practice when travel or scheduling makes physical signatures impractical.

The controversy now centers not on the device itself but on whether Biden's staff used it only with proper written authorization.

During the Newsmax interview, Dixon said the concerns demand verification.

Asked whether Trump can nullify actions taken through the autopen, she said the answer depends on what investigators uncover about Biden's internal approval process.

"Well, I think that it's going to have to be researched. What exactly did happen?" Dixon said.

"We now have people coming out from not only the DOJ but also within the Biden administration who are saying that there were many times when questions were asked: 'Was this actually authorized? Do you have an email from the president?'" she said.

Dixon added that a thorough review is required to determine whether Biden provided direct consent in each case.

"And I do think that that's going to have to be reviewed. Was there authorization from the president? Can it be found? And in those cases, if it cannot be found, then yes, it has to be nullified," she said.

"It's a massive amount of research, and it's unfortunate that we had an administration that was so lax and people who would not stand up and say, 'This president is incompetent and he can't actually make these decisions' to the point where people are actually making decisions around him and behind his back, and nobody knows if it's him or not."

Republicans in the House signaled similar concerns last month, declaring that any Biden executive actions signed with an autopen "without proper, corresponding, contemporaneous, written approval traceable to the president's own consent" should be considered void.

